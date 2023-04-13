A Scarlet Witch #4 Micro-Review – Too Many Journalists?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Scarlet Witch #4

AUTHOR: Steve Orlando

ARTISTS: Sara Pichelli, Elisabetta D’Amico (Inker), Matthew Wilson (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer). Cover by Russell Dauterman.

RELEASED: April 5, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

We learn more about Darcy Lewis’ backstory in this issue. Frankly, she and her relationship with Wanda are the most interesting aspects of this series, thus far. Steve Orlando has done a nice job of making this version of Darcy feel reminiscent of what we’ve seen in the movies, yet still her own character.

We find out that Darcy used to be a journalist, at which I wrinkled my nose a bit. I love me a good journalist character. But at what point did/d0 we reach the point there are too many journalists in superhero comics?

