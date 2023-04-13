A Scarlet Witch #4 Micro-Review – Too Many Journalists?

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Scarlet Witch 4, cover, April 2023, Russell DautermanTITLE: Scarlet Witch #4
AUTHOR: Steve Orlando
ARTISTS: Sara Pichelli, Elisabetta D’Amico (Inker), Matthew Wilson (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer). Cover by Russell Dauterman.
RELEASED: April 5, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

We learn more about Darcy Lewis’ backstory in this issue. Frankly, she and her relationship with Wanda are the most interesting aspects of this series, thus far. Steve Orlando has done a nice job of making this version of Darcy feel reminiscent of what we’ve seen in the movies, yet still her own character.

We find out that Darcy used to be a journalist, at which I wrinkled my nose a bit. I love me a good journalist character. But at what point did/d0 we reach the point there are too many journalists in superhero comics?

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.