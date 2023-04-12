A Tim Drake: Robin #7 Micro-Review – Through Bernard’s Eyes

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Tim Drake: Robin #7

AUTHOR: Meghan Fitzmartin

ARTISTS: Serg Acuna, Lee Loughridge (Colorist) Tom Napolitano (Letterer). Cover by Dan Panosian.

RELEASED: March 28, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I’m super bummed that this book is being cancelled after issue #10. It was just starting to find its legs.

This is a refreshing issue. We change things up on the artistic front, which makes for a nice jumpstart. But the issue is also told from Bernard’s point of view. Such a perspective shift is right on schedule. It’s important that we know him as a character, so we’re properly invested in his relationship with Tim. What’s more, it’s important to establish that he’s not a friggin’ moron, and can see what’s right in front of his eyes…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement