A Superman: Lost #2 Micro-Review – The DCU on HBO

TITLE: Superman: Lost #2

AUTHOR: Christopher Priest, Carlo Pagulayan

ARTISTS: Pagulayan, Jason Paz (Inker), Jeromy Cox (Colorist), Willie Schubert (Letterer). Cover by Pagulayan, Paz, & Elmer Santos.

RELEASED: April 11, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue, the story starts fulfilling the potential of its premise. We get Superman in space, visiting alien worlds, trying to find his way home, etc. All the while, Pagulayan, Paz, and Cox make it look awesome. A slow start last time, but we’re building up to super-speed now.

The more I read Christopher Priest’s take on the DC Universe, the more I’m into it. He’s definitely got his own style and voice. It feels a little bit like a DC Comics story mixed with an HBO series.

