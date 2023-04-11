Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Three #4 Micro-Review – A Continuity Hat-Tip

Rob Siebert

Batman The Adventures Continue Season Three 4, cover, April 2023, Jorge Corona, Sarah SternTITLE: Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Three #4
AUTHOR: Alan Burnett, Paul Dini
ARTISTS:  Ty Templeton, Monica Kubina (Colorist), Josh Reed (Letterer). Cover by Jorge Corona & Sarah Stern.
RELEASED: April 11, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This issue reveals a Batman Beyond connection in this Season Three story. Hardly necessary. But still a pretty cool continuity hat-tip.

Among the various villain we see is March Harriet, a character I’d completely forgotten about. I kind of thought she was just a Vegas showgirl (the scene takes place in Las Vegas) with a bunny gimmick. Whoops.

Baby Doll is recruited to Task Force X in this issue. It’s morbidly interesting to think of how a person who looks like a child would be useful to a group like the Suicide Squad…

