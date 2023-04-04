The Mandalorian, “Chapter 21: The Pirate” Review

SERIES: Star Wars: The Mandalorian

EPISODE: S3:E5 – “Chapter 21: The Pirate”

STARRING: Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

WRITERS: Jon Favreau

DIRECTOR: Peter Ramsey

PREMIERE DATE: March 29, 2023

SYNOPSIS: Din Djarin and his tribe come to the aid of Greef Karga on Nevarro.

***New around here? Check out our Star Wars review archive!**

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

We’re five episodes into season three of The Mandalorian, and I’m starting to worry that the bloom is off the rose. Not that the show isn’t good anymore, or that I’m not enjoying it. I’m just wondering if this season isn’t a step down from seasons one and two. I maintain that they should have saved what they did with Mando and Grogu on The Book of Boba Fett for this season. Because this show is ultimately about them. Right now it feels like we’re watching a show about Bo-Katan Kryze. Or at the very least, this tribe of Mandalorians. Maybe that’s what the show should be called now. The Mandalorians, plural.

How bad is it that when I see Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who reprises his role as Carson Teva in this episode, I keep waiting for him to break into the accent he used for all those years. on Kim’s Convenience? Still, it’s nice to see them bring that character back again. In terms of people we have to check in with every season (Greef Karga, Migs Mayfeld, etc.), his name is definitely on the list.

Gorian Shard, or “the swamp monster” as Mrs. Primary Ignition calls him, is voiced by Nonzo Anosie. I thought he sounded familiar, though I couldn’t quite place his voice. He’s probably best known for playing Thomas Jepperd in Sweet Tooth.

The moment from this episode that got a lot of online buzz was when Zeb, the big purple guy from Star Wars: Rebels, briefly cameos (shown below). This isn’t as big a deal to me as it is to other people, as I haven’t seen much of Rebels. But it’s cool to see Zeb in live action, and Steve Blum rightfully returns to do his voice.

Saturday Night Live alum Tim Meadows pops up in this episode as Colonel Tuttle. Much like me waiting for Lee to do the Kim’s Convenience accent, I kept waiting for Meadows to do the accent he did in the “Ladies Man” skits.

The tree full of Kowakian monkey-lizards was a cool visual. Reminiscent of classic Star Wars, as we obviously saw a monkey-lizard in Salacious B. Crumb back in Return of the Jedi.

Mrs. Primary Ignition brought up an interesting point: Do all Mandalorians have the nickname Mando? Obviously it was used for Din Djarin because he never told people his given name. But if someone were to casually know say, Paz Vizsla, would he also get the Mando nickname? It’s possible, I suppose. It’s not like Mando is a huge leap from Mandalorian.

Wait…the New Republic uses Lambda shuttles too? I thought those were an Imperial thing? Palpatine and Vader rode around in those things, for cryin’ out loud! I realize that in-universe it’s probably the equivalent of a car brand. But from a viewer’s perspective, those things are identified with the Empire. Not what I would have done, per se.

