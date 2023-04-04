C2E2 and the Autograph Conundrum

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

C2E2 taught me something this year…

You should have seen some of the prices some of these comic book creators were putting on their raw signatures. Some of them were reasonable about it. Some were not. I may love somebody’s work, but I’m not paying $20 for you to scribble your name on a comic book. I’ve got kids, for cryin’ out loud…

Perhaps this is a naive approach, but if I’m ever in a position where people at large want my autograph for something, the most I’m going to charge (if I charge at all) is $1 per item, with all proceeds going to benefit Alzheimer’s research.

Either that, or on a bad day the “Rob Siebert Gets a Sandwich” fund. That’s important too.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

