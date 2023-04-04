Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #2 Micro-Review – Compassion and Weakness

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #2

AUTHOR: Tom Taylor

ARTISTS: Clayton Henry, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Cover by Henry & Marcelo Maiolo

RELEASED: April 4, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue does a great job making Ultraman look like a despicable bad guy. It doesn’t amount to a great deal by the end, though…

Taylor writes gives Jon a great line here: “You think compassion is a weakness? I can’t think of anything weaker than caring only for yourself.”

I’m digging the look of this Red Tornado/Lois Lane hybrid character they’ve created. I’m hoping we see more of her.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

