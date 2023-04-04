Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #2 Micro-Review – Compassion and Weakness

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***
TITLE: Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #2
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: Clayton Henry, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Cover by Henry & Marcelo Maiolo
RELEASED: April 4, 2023
By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
This issue does a great job making Ultraman look like a despicable bad guy. It doesn’t amount to a great deal by the end, though…
Taylor writes gives Jon a great line here: “You think compassion is a weakness? I can’t think of anything weaker than caring only for yourself.”
I’m digging the look of this Red Tornado/Lois Lane hybrid character they’ve created. I’m hoping we see more of her.
