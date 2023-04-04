Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #2 Micro-Review – Compassion and Weakness

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Adventures of Superman Jon Kent 1, cover, April 2023, Clayton Henry, Marcelo MaioloTITLE: Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #2
AUTHOR: Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: Clayton Henry, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Cover by Henry & Marcelo Maiolo
RELEASED: April 4, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This issue does a great job making Ultraman look like a despicable bad guy. It doesn’t amount to a great deal by the end, though…

Taylor writes gives Jon a great line here: “You think compassion is a weakness? I can’t think of anything weaker than caring only for yourself.”

I’m digging the look of this Red Tornado/Lois Lane hybrid character they’ve created. I’m hoping we see more of her.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.