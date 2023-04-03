Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #5 Micro-Review – Riding That Thin Line

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Once Upon a Time at the End of the World 5, cover, March 2023, Mike Del MundoTITLE: Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #5
AUTHOR: Jason Aaron
ARTISTS: Alexandre Tefenkgi, Nick Dragotta, Lee Loughridge (Colorist), Rico Renzi (Colorist), AndWorld Design (Letters). Cover by Mike Del Mundo.
RELEASED: March 29, 2023

Great cover by Mike Del Mundo. Not necessarily accurate to anything that happens in the actual issue. But still tremendous work.

Maceo does something in this issue that serves as both a climactic moment, and a display of his love for Mezzy. It’s borderline hokey, and one of those things you can only do in a comic book, or maybe a cartoon. Yet somehow it still manages to be epic. It rides that thin line just enough to get a pass from me.

