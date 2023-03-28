The Amazing Spider-Man #22 Micro-Review – Pay-Off Approaching

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #22

AUTHOR: Zeb Wells

ARTISTS: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna (Inker), Marcio Menyz (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)

RELEASED: March 22, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

They’re losin’ me again. For whatever reason, this story about Spidey taking on a Mayan god just isn’t doing it for me. It still feels like I’m missing a vital piece of the story or something…

The best I can say about this issue is that there’s some pretty good action. And also, we’re finally about to follow up on just what Peter did to cause the disaster we saw way back in issue #1. So it’s nice to finally be getting a pay-off here.

