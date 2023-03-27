A Justice Society of America #3 Micro-Review – Scatterbrained, But Pretty

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Justice Society of America 3, cover, March 2023, Mikel JaninTITLE: Justice Society of America #3
AUTHOR: Geoff Johns
ARTISTS: Mikel Janin, Jerry Ordway, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), John Kalisz (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Janin.
RELEASED: March 15, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

The storytelling in JSA has felt a little scatterbrained thus far. But this month our main character, Helena Wayne a.k.a. Huntress, finally comes into contact with the Justice Society as we’ve typically known them. Alan Scott, Jay Garrick, Stargirl, etc. So it feels like the book may be hitting its stride.

Regardless of the writing, Jerry Ordway and Mikel Janin have been turning in some awesome art. So scatterbrained though it may be, at least JSA is pretty.

