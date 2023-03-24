A Nightwing #102 Micro-Review – Detective Superman

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***



TITLE: Nightwing #102

AUTHORS: Tom Taylor, C.S. Pacat

ARTISTS: Travis Moore, Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira (Inker), Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer). Cover by Bruno Redondo.

RELEASED: March 21, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Continuing the pattern from last issue, this one feels a little bit like an appetizer for the upcoming Titans series, which Tom Taylor is also writing. Nothing wrong with that in the grand scheme of things. Though I’ll be glad if/when things get back to business as usual.

C.S. Pacat’s backup with Nightwing and Jon Kent stole this issue for me, despite me not being enamored with how Jon is drawn. We get a little bit of Dick mentoring him on the ins and outs of detective work. That’s cool to see.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement