A Nemesis: Reloaded #3 Micro-Review – The Emerging Pattern

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Nemesis Reloaded 3, cover, March 2023, Jorge JimenezTITLE: Nemesis: Reloaded #3
AUTHOR: Mark Millar
ARTISTS:  Jorge Jimenez, Giovanna Niro (Colorist), Clem Robins (Letterer)
RELEASED: March 15, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

There’s a pattern emerging here: Just when you think Millar is going to make the Nemesis character sympathetic, he somehow makes him as despicable as ever. Two words: Sexual blackmail.

In the absence of Steve McNiven, who drew the first book, I’m wondering if Jorge Jimenez was intentionally sought out for this book because of his association with DC’s ongoing Batman title. “What if Batman was the Joker?” and all that.

