A Nemesis: Reloaded #3 Micro-Review – The Emerging Pattern

TITLE: Nemesis: Reloaded #3

AUTHOR: Mark Millar

ARTISTS: Jorge Jimenez, Giovanna Niro (Colorist), Clem Robins (Letterer)

RELEASED: March 15, 2023

There’s a pattern emerging here: Just when you think Millar is going to make the Nemesis character sympathetic, he somehow makes him as despicable as ever. Two words: Sexual blackmail.

In the absence of Steve McNiven, who drew the first book, I’m wondering if Jorge Jimenez was intentionally sought out for this book because of his association with DC’s ongoing Batman title. “What if Batman was the Joker?” and all that.

