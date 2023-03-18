A Miles Morales: Spider-Man #4 Micro-Review – Wrestling with Rabble

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Miles Morales: Spider-Man #4

AUTHOR: Cody Ziglar

ARTISTS: Federico Vicentini, Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer). Cover by Dike Ruan & Alejandro Sanchez.

RELEASED: March 15, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I like the costume design for this new villain, Rabble. Cool stuff.

The mentor/student dynamic between Miles and Misty Knight is endearing, and becomes more so as the issues progress. I feel like we don’t see a female mentor and a male student as often as we should.

The stakes for this story are also nice and high, with the tension, again, amping up as the issues progress. I’m not as familiar with Miles’ adventures in the main Marvel Universe, as opposed to the Ultimate Universe. But he’s definitely in good hands right now.

