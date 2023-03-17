The Amazing Spider-Man #21 Micro-Review – Outta Luck?

The Amazing Spider-Man 21, cover, March 2023, John Romita Jr, Scott Hanna, Marcio MenyzTITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #21
AUTHOR: Zeb Wells
ARTISTS:  John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna (Inker), Marcio Menyz (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)
RELEASED: March 8, 2023

It looks like we’re supposed to know the villain in this issue from the previous volume of ASM. Guess new readers like me are outta luck in that regard.

The most relatable moment in this issue for me is Mary Jane struggling to get two kids ready for a trip to the park. Sometimes facing down a supervillain isn’t as tough as trying to get two kids out of the damn house.

