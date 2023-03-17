The Amazing Spider-Man #21 Micro-Review – Outta Luck?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #21

AUTHOR: Zeb Wells

ARTISTS: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna (Inker), Marcio Menyz (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)

RELEASED: March 8, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

It looks like we’re supposed to know the villain in this issue from the previous volume of ASM. Guess new readers like me are outta luck in that regard.

The most relatable moment in this issue for me is Mary Jane struggling to get two kids ready for a trip to the park. Sometimes facing down a supervillain isn’t as tough as trying to get two kids out of the damn house.

