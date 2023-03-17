A TMNT: The Armageddon Game #6 Micro-Review – Herman’s Time to Shine

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TMNT The Armageddon Game 6, variant cover, March 2023, Vincenzo Federici, Matt HermsTITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #6
AUTHOR: Tom Waltz
ARTISTS: Vincenzo Federici, Heather Breckel (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer). Variant cover by Alex Sanchez & Gigi Dutreix.
RELEASED: March 15, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Herman, the hermit crab with heavy artillery, gets a nice moment in this issue. That was nice. As was the Krang-centric moment we get toward the end. So we’re getting isolated character moments that are fun and memorable, even though the larger tapestry of The Armageddon Game is a mess.

Raphael has been wearing a trench coat during fight sequences for several issues now. An interesting choice, as you’d think that would restrict his movement, and what not. But what do I know? I’m no ninja…

