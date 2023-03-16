A TMNT: The Last Ronin – Lost Years #2 Micro-Review – Onyx, the Anxious Turtle

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TMNT The Last Ronin Lost Years 2, wraparound variant cover, March 2023, Kevin EastmanTITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Lost Years #2
AUTHORS: Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz
ARTISTS: SL Gallant, Ben Bishop, Eastman, Maria Keane (Inker), Luis Delgado (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer). Variant wraparound cover by Eatman & Bishop.
RELEASED: March 15, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Onyx, one of the new little kid Ninja Turtles, gets really anxious over a spilled cup of water in this issue. It kind of stole my heart.

I can be particular about the way the Turtles are drawn. I get picky about the shape of their heads, the bandana-to-head ratio, that sort of thing. With that in mind, I really enjoy SL Gallant’s take on the Turtles. I’d love to see more TMNT work from him.

I’m still waiting to hear why April and Casey Marie mutated these four new Ninja Turtles. Just saying…

