A TMNT: The Last Ronin – Lost Years #2 Micro-Review – Onyx, the Anxious Turtle

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Lost Years #2

AUTHORS: Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz

ARTISTS: SL Gallant, Ben Bishop, Eastman, Maria Keane (Inker), Luis Delgado (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer). Variant wraparound cover by Eatman & Bishop.

RELEASED: March 15, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Onyx, one of the new little kid Ninja Turtles, gets really anxious over a spilled cup of water in this issue. It kind of stole my heart.

I can be particular about the way the Turtles are drawn. I get picky about the shape of their heads, the bandana-to-head ratio, that sort of thing. With that in mind, I really enjoy SL Gallant’s take on the Turtles. I’d love to see more TMNT work from him.

I’m still waiting to hear why April and Casey Marie mutated these four new Ninja Turtles. Just saying…

