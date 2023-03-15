A Superman: Lost #1 Micro-Review – It’s Not a Superman Story Unless…

Rob Siebert

Superman Lost 1, cover, March 2023, Carlo PagulayanTITLE: Superman: Lost #1
AUTHORS: Christopher Priest, Carlo Pagulayan
ARTISTS:  Pagulayan, Jason Paz (Inker), Jeromy Cox (Colorist), Willie Schubert (Letterer)
RELEASED: March 14, 2023

Apparently the current policy at DC is that it’s not really a Superman story unless Batman shows up. *sigh*

Though, to be fair, the entire Justice League is part of this story. So at least this Batman appearance is somewhat called for. And Carlo Pagulayan and Jason Paz, fresh off their work on Star Wars, draw a beautiful Justice League accompanied by Jeromy Cox’s colors. But hopefully going forward this will be a story primarily about the Man of Steel.

