A Superman: Lost #1 Micro-Review – It’s Not a Superman Story Unless…

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman: Lost #1

AUTHORS: Christopher Priest, Carlo Pagulayan

ARTISTS: Pagulayan, Jason Paz (Inker), Jeromy Cox (Colorist), Willie Schubert (Letterer)

RELEASED: March 14, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Apparently the current policy at DC is that it’s not really a Superman story unless Batman shows up. *sigh*

Though, to be fair, the entire Justice League is part of this story. So at least this Batman appearance is somewhat called for. And Carlo Pagulayan and Jason Paz, fresh off their work on Star Wars, draw a beautiful Justice League accompanied by Jeromy Cox’s colors. But hopefully going forward this will be a story primarily about the Man of Steel.

