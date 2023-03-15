A Batgirls #16 Micro-Review – Puppet Nightmare Fuel

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batgirls 16, cover, March 2023, Jorge Corona, Sarah SternTITLE: Batgirls #16
AUTHORS: Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad
ARTISTS:  Neil Googe, Geraldo Borges (Finishes), Rico Renzi (Colorist), Becca Carey (Letterer). Cover by Jorge Corona & Sarah Stern.
RELEASED: March 14, 2023

This issue serves up some nightmare fuel in the form of robot puppets made up to look like the extended Batman family. Most of them are in classic costumes too. So the book gets some added fanboy cred there.

Neil Googe draws a pretty awesome Mad  Hatter. Neil Googe draws a lot of things pretty awesome. This is a really strong issue for him.

Has there ever been a Girl-Bat, i.e. a young female version of Man-Bat? Why do I ask? Oh, no reason…

