A Batgirls #16 Micro-Review – Puppet Nightmare Fuel

Comic book reviews in 100 words or less.

TITLE: Batgirls #16

AUTHORS: Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad

ARTISTS: Neil Googe, Geraldo Borges (Finishes), Rico Renzi (Colorist), Becca Carey (Letterer). Cover by Jorge Corona & Sarah Stern.

RELEASED: March 14, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue serves up some nightmare fuel in the form of robot puppets made up to look like the extended Batman family. Most of them are in classic costumes too. So the book gets some added fanboy cred there.

Neil Googe draws a pretty awesome Mad Hatter. Neil Googe draws a lot of things pretty awesome. This is a really strong issue for him.

Has there ever been a Girl-Bat, i.e. a young female version of Man-Bat? Why do I ask? Oh, no reason…

