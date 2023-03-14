Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Three #3 Micro-Review – A Debate Club Meeting?

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman the Adventures Continue Season Three 3, cover, March 2023, Baldemar RivasTITLE: Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Three #3
AUTHORS: Alan Burnett, Paul Dini
ARTISTS:  Ty Templeton, Monica Kubina (Colorist), Josh Reed (Letterer). Cover by Baldemar Rivas.
RELEASED: March 14, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

There’s a scene in this book where Batman is getting beat up by Joker’s  henchman Straightman, and he laments that Robin is away at a debate club meeting. Mind you, the scene presumably takes place late at night. Strange time for a school club meeting, huh? Unless he’s away on some kind of club-related trip. But that’s not what the book says…

Task Force X, a.k.a. the Suicide Squad, is in this issue. I get confused about the timeline of this book. Is it supposed to be before or after the events of Justice League Unlimited?

