A Fantastic Four #5 Micro-Review – Reed Richards as an Alien?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Fantastic Four #5
AUTHOR: Ryan North
ARTISTS: Ivan Fiorelli, Jesus Aburtov (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross.
RELEASED: March 8, 2023

Piggybacking off what I said last time, just how socially out of touch and “nerdy” is Reed Richards supposed to be? I’m legitimately asking, as I’m not as big an FF guy as some of my peers. Case in point, In this issue he says to Johnny Storm: “In the vernacular of you and your peers … hell yeah, it’s a thing we can do!” So “Hell yeah” is vernacular to him? This version of Reed feels more alien than any other version I’ve read.

On the upside, this issue contains a really cool FF take on Da Vinci’s “Virtuvian Man.”

