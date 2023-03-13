A Scarlet Witch #3 Micro-Review – “Trust Me…I’m a Doctor.”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Scarlet Witch #3

AUTHOR: Steve Orlando

ARTISTS: Sara Pichelli, Elizabetta D’Amico (Inking Assistant), Matthew Wilson (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer). Cover by Russell Dauterman.

RELEASED: March 8, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Much of this book consists of a series of splash pages. There’s no dialogue from the characters, just some narration text boxes. It’s definitely a different kind of dynamic than we’ve gotten from the previous two issues. But that’s not a bad thing. It’s a nice flex for Pichelli, D’Amico, and Wilson.

Polaris, Wanda’s half-sister, visits her in this issue. They have a nice scene toward the end of the book. Polaris has a good line: “Hey, Wanda? You’re enough. Trust me…I’m a doctor.”

