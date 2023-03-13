A Scarlet Witch #3 Micro-Review – “Trust Me…I’m a Doctor.”

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Scarlet Witch #3
AUTHOR: Steve Orlando
ARTISTS: Sara Pichelli, Elizabetta D’Amico (Inking Assistant), Matthew Wilson (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer). Cover by Russell Dauterman.
RELEASED: March 8, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Much of this book consists of a series of splash pages. There’s no dialogue from the characters, just some narration text boxes. It’s definitely a different kind of dynamic than we’ve gotten from the previous two issues. But that’s not a bad thing. It’s a nice flex for Pichelli, D’Amico, and Wilson.

Polaris, Wanda’s half-sister, visits her in this issue. They have a nice scene toward the end of the book. Polaris has a good line: “Hey, Wanda? You’re enough. Trust me…I’m a doctor.”

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.