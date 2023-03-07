TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Trailer – A Few Thoughts…

By Rob Siebert
As many of us have seen by now, the trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem dropped yesterday…

Looks great stylistically. Very Spider-Verse. Can’t complain too much…

I do have a question, though…What’s up with Donatello’s voice? Has he not hit Turtle puberty yet? I mean, I guess that’s how it works sometimes. But still…

Also, can we stop putting glasses/goggles on Donatello? It needlessly clutters up his design. If Michelangelo can have braces, Donatello can get contact lenses.

They’re going to get my money for this one, which is more than I can say for TMNT: Out of the Shadows.

