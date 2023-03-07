TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Trailer – A Few Thoughts…

I do have a question, though…What’s up with Donatello’s voice? Has he not hit Turtle puberty yet? I mean, I guess that’s how it works sometimes. But still…

Also, can we stop putting glasses/goggles on Donatello? It needlessly clutters up his design. If Michelangelo can have braces, Donatello can get contact lenses.

They’re going to get my money for this one, which is more than I can say for TMNT: Out of the Shadows.

