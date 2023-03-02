A Tim Drake: Robin #6 Micro-Review – Robin Kissing a Boy

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Tim Drake: Robin #6

AUTHOR: Meghan Fitzmartin

ARTISTS: Riley Rossmo, Lee Loughridge (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer). Cover by Ricardo Lopez Ortiz.

RELEASED: February 28, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

The novelty of Robin kissing a boy on a comic book cover should not be lost on readers. Especially those of us who grew up in the ’80s and ’90s, when Tim Drake was created.

The book’s first arc wraps up here, and it was a decent one that ends on a nice note for Tim. I maintain that Riley Rossmo is a bit of an acquired taste for this particular book. But he makes it work. I’m looking forward to see what’s next for Tim Drake: Robin.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement