A Star Wars #32 Micro-Review – That Look on Chewie’s Face…

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Star Wars 32, cover, March 2023, Stephen Segovia, Rain BeredoTITLE: Star Wars #32
AUTHOR: Charles Soule
ARTISTS: Madibek Musabekov, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Stephen Segovia & Rain Beredo.
RELEASED: March 1, 2023

I haven’t seen a great deal of Madibek Musabekov’s work before. But he’s clearly got a great handle on the Star Wars universe. Chewbacca in particular. He draws the wookiee about as expressive as I’ve ever seen him. There’s a great panel in here where he realizes what Lando and Holdo did last issue…

I still think a Lando/Holdo pairing, which started last issue, is a bit of a stretch. But on the humorous side, I can’t help but wonder what Laura Dern would say if she knew her character in The Last Jedi hooked up with Lando Calrissian.

