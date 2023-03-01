The Invincible Iron Man #3 Micro-Review – Cover Stories

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Invincible Iron Man #3

AUTHOR: Gerry Duggan

ARTISTS: Juan Frigeri, Bryan Valenza (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Kael Ngu.

RELEASED: February 15, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Covers are weird sometimes. Last time we had Iron Man and Ironheart fighting on the cover, but no such fight took place in the issue. This issue, we actually do have Iron Man and War Machine fighting another armored character, but they don’t advertise the fight on the cover. Instead they opt for this “split face” design. It’s a little strange, is all I’m saying.

Duggan does a nice job making the stakes personal in this issue. Last issue, I said I was waiting for business to pick up. It feels like that happened this time.

