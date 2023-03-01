An Action Comics #1052 Micro-Review – Kryptonian Variety

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Action Comics 1052, cover, February 2023, Steve BeachTITLE: Action Comics #1052
AUTHORSPhilip Kennedy Johnson, Dan Jurgens, Leah Willias
ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Steve Beach.
 RELEASED: February 28, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Action Comics is stronger these days than it’s been in quite some time. There’s a really nice variety being presented here in terms of both writing and art. That’s thanks to the two back-up features we’re getting, one acting as a sequel to the old Lois and Clark comic, the other dedicated to Power Girl. I confess, I’m partial to the former, as I was a big fan of Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks’ work on the old book.

Really strong opening sequence this month with Superman and Metallo by Rafa Sandoval and colorist Matt Herms. 

