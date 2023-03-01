A Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #10 Micro-Review – A Jumbled Conclusion

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Star Wars Han Solo and Chewbacca 10, cover, March 2023, Phil NotoTITLE: Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #10
AUTHOR: Marc Guggenheim
ARTISTS:  David Messina, Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto. 
RELEASED: March 1, 2023

This issue contains an origin story for the remote that was on the Falcon in the original Star Wars movie. Because that’s something everyone was calling for, right?

We also get the equivalent of a post-credits scene in this issue. Which is kinda neat, but also odd considering Star Wars movies don’t do them.

I wasn’t enamored with this issue. But it brought the “Dead or Alive” story to a reasonable conclusion, albeit a bit of a jumbled one.

