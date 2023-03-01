A Nemesis: Reloaded #2 Micro-Review – Dead Cops and Feces

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Nemesis Reloaded #2

AUTHOR: Mark Millar

ARTISTS: Jorge Jimenez, Giovanna Niro (Colorist), Clem Robins (Letterer)

RELEASED: February 15, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue contains dead cops, and a ring of human feces where an expensive necklace should be. So, yeah. There’s that…

An ad for the original Nemesis story famously asked: “What if Batman was the Joker?” It’s interesting to me how apt that little elevator pitch is. Because, like, the Joker, the things Nemesis does are horrible, and in some cases downright disgusting. But there’s also a dimension to him that’s morbidly humorous. A small part of us that we don’t want to acknowledge is laughing with him.

