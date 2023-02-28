The Amazing Spider-Man #20 Micro-Review – “A Sister or a Best Friend”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #20

AUTHOR: Joe Kelly

ARTISTS: Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson (Inker), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna & Marcio Menyz.

RELEASED: February 22, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Peter tells Felicia in this issue that his love for Mary Jane is now more like the love for a sister or a best friend. That’s a bold line when you consider it’s about one of the premiere couples in all of superhero comics. What’s funny is that even Felicia doesn’t completely buy it.

This issue, and issue #19, make up a fun little romp in the snow that serves as filler until our regular team is back on the book. It’s perfectly serviceable. Great to see the Dodsons work on Spidey.

