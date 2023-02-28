An MMPR/TMNT II #3 Micro-Review – Dan Mora’s Main Event

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #3

AUTHOR: Ryan Parrott

ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Raul Angulo (Colorist), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer)

RELEASED: February 22, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Dan Mora really gets a work-out in on this one. He draws the hell out of Shredder, gives Krang a bitchin’ new robot suit, and then debuts the “Mighty Mutant Power Rangers.” Somebody give that man a cookie. He earned it.

In truth, Mora’s art is really the big draw for me on this book. As good a writer as Ryan Parrott is, especially when it comes to the Power Rangers, the plot here feels a little too convoluted for my taste. Too many characters, too much to keep in play, etc.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement