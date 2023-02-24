A She-Hulk #10 Micro-Review – Gilmore Girls-ish

She-Hulk 10, cover, February 2023, Jen BartelTITLE: She-Hulk #10
AUTHOR: Rainbow Rowell
ARTISTS: Takeshi Miyazawa, Rico Renzi (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Jen Bartel. 
RELEASED: February 22, 2023

This one felt a little Gilmore Girls-ish to me. We get Patsy Walker coming over to Jen’s place for a little girl talk after some drama with Jack of Hearts. Gilmore Girls-ish isn’t bad, by the way. It simply is what it is.

Incidentally, it’s taken me many  issues, but I’m gradually starting to care about Jack of Hearts. Slowly but surely…

These Jen Bartel covers seem to get more and more gorgeous as the months go by. I’m loving them.

