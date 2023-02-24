A She-Hulk #10 Micro-Review – Gilmore Girls-ish

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: She-Hulk #10

AUTHOR: Rainbow Rowell

ARTISTS: Takeshi Miyazawa, Rico Renzi (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Jen Bartel.

RELEASED: February 22, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This one felt a little Gilmore Girls-ish to me. We get Patsy Walker coming over to Jen’s place for a little girl talk after some drama with Jack of Hearts. Gilmore Girls-ish isn’t bad, by the way. It simply is what it is.

Incidentally, it’s taken me many issues, but I’m gradually starting to care about Jack of Hearts. Slowly but surely…

These Jen Bartel covers seem to get more and more gorgeous as the months go by. I’m loving them.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement