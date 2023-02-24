A Nightwing #101 Micro-Review – The Glad King

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Nightwing #101

AUTHORS: Tom Taylor, C.S. Pacat

ARTISTS: Travis Moore, Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Wes Abbott (Letterer), Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira (Inker). Cover by Bruno Redondo.

RELEASED: February 21, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I got a little lost on this one. Am I supposed to know who the king of Vlatava is…?

You guys see that horror flick Smile, last year? Said king takes a page out of that movie’s book as far as villainous features are concerned. Whether on the page or on film, it’s damn unnerving.

This feels a little more like a Titans issue than a Nightwing issue. To an extent I suppose that’s inevitable, what with the reemphasis the Titans are seeing these days. It’s not the worst thing in the world, so long as the book remains Nightwing-centric.

