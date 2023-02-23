A Superman #1 Micro-Review – Lex on the Brain

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman #1

AUTHOR: Joshua Williamson

ARTISTS: Jamal Campbell, Ariana Maher (Letterer)

RELEASED: February 21, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This is about as good a way as any to start a new Superman series. We set up our fresh status quo, which includes Lois Lane becoming the new editor-in-chief of The Daily Planet. Williamson and Campbell also do a nice job setting a brighter, more hopeful tone, which should be synonymous with a Superman book. We even manage to get by with minimal Batman references! (Just one!)

Has there been a story like this in recent memory where Lex Luthor was “inside” Superman’s head, trying to influence him? If there has been, I can’t remember it…

