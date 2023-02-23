A Deadpool #4 Micro-Review – A Quiet Insanity

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Deadpool #4

AUTHOR: Alyssa Wong

ARTISTS: Martin Coccolo, Neeraj Menon (Colorist), Joe Sabino (Letterer)

RELEASED: February 22, 2023

The more I see of this Valentine Vuong character, the more I like her as a romantic partner for Deadpool. She seems to have a quiet insanity that matches up well with his loud insanity.

There’s a lot of disemboweling going on in this book, thus far. I wonder if that’s fun for Martin Coccolo to draw…

Cool cover. Great action shot for Lady Deathstrike. This book’s cover game has been pretty strong from the start.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement