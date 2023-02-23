A Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #12 Micro-Review – One Bad Date

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #12

AUTHOR: Mark Waid

ARTISTS: Emanuela Lupacchino, Wade Von Grawbadger & Norm Rapmund (Inkers), Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer). Cover by Dan Mora.

RELEASED: February 21, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This is a comedic issue about a first (and presumably last) date between Supergirl and Robin. How comedic is it played? There’s an avalanche of bowling balls released from a truck into oncoming traffic. And it’s caused by a monkey.

As a point of trivia, I didn’t know Kara Zor-El and Dick Grayson were around the same age. I just naturally assumed she was younger than him.

Dan Mora is strictly on cover duty this month. But Lupacchino, Von Grawbadger, and Rapmund do a fine job. I’d be open to seeing more from them on this book.

