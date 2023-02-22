The Flash #793 Micro-Review – The Flash’s Hot Rod?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Flash #793

AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams

ARTISTS: Roger Cruz, Wellington Dias (Inker), Luis Guerrero (Colorist), Rob Leigh (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.

RELEASED: February 21, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Wally drives a Speed-Force-powered hot rod in this issue. There’s something that feels inherently wrong about the Flash driving a car. But I suppose Jeremy Adams makes it work in the context of this story.

There’s a big scene between Barry and Wally in this issue, where they talk about what happened to Iris when this “One-Minute War” story began. It’s a fine scene. But for me, it was watered down by disbelief. Inevitably, what they did to Iris won’t stick. It’s just a question of how long she’ll be gone for…

