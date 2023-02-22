A GCPD: The Blue Wall #5 Micro-Review – Real-World, Dark, Personal Realities

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: GCPD: The Blue Wall #5

AUTHOR: John Ridley

ARTISTS: Stefano Raffaele, Brad Anderson (Colorist), Josh Reed (Letterer). Cover by Reiko Murakami.

RELEASED: February 21, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I’ve made a point to call GCPD: The Blue Wall a spiritual successor to what Gotham Central was 20 years ago. But it’s important to note that while The Blue Wall is similar to Gotham Central in many ways, this book also does do its own thing.

Gotham Central was much more about what it’s like to be a cop in Gotham, a city with superheroes, supervillains, etc. The Blue Wall seems to focus more on the real-world, dark, and personal realities of being a police officer, in a story that just happens to be set in Gotham City.

