A Fantastic Four #4 Micro-Review – Too Formal For Family?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Fantastic Four #4

AUTHOR: Ryan North

ARTISTS: Iban Coello, Jesus Aburtov (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Alex Ross.

RELEASED: February 15, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

In this issue we find out why the public has turned on the Fantastic Four. Turns out they’ve got a pretty good reason, which by FF standards is pretty believable. If you guessed it was Reed Richards’ fault, you were dead on.

Speaking of: Does Reed usually refer to Johnny Storm as Jonathan? Or Ben Grimm as Benjamin? Seems a little too formal, considering these guys are supposed to be like family. I suppose it’s just supposed to be one of Reed’s quirks as a super genius. But somehow it doesn’t ring true.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement