A TMNT: The Armageddon Game #5 Micro-Review – Struggling to Catch Up

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #5

AUTHOR: Tom Waltz

ARTISTS: Vincenzo Federici, Alex Sanchez (Inker), Matt Herms & Heather Breckel (Colorists), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASED: February 8, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue features two aliens fighting. One is in a big robot suit, the other is in the corpse of an anthropomorphic mutant triceratops. Pretty cool, right?

And yet, despite the inherent coolness, every time I read one of these Armageddon Game issues I feel like I’m struggling to catch up. There’s so much going on, so many characters, etc. In essence, I’ve got the same complaint with this issue that I’ve had with most of the other ones. Nothing new to report in that sense.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement