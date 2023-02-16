A Star Wars #31 Micro-Review – …Slutty?!?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars #31

AUTHOR: Charles Soule

ARTISTS: Andres Genolet, Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Stephen Segovia & Rain Beredo.

RELEASED: February 15, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a big moment in this issue where Lando makes out with another one of the characters for no apparent reason. In a vacuum, it makes sense for Lando, but it’s not motivated very well as far as the other character is concerned. It actually makes her look…well…I’ll just say it: Slutty.

Luke makes a comment in this issue about how he doesn’t need a lightsaber to be a Jedi. Well damn, I wish he’d felt that way when this series began. Then we wouldn’t have the stupid gold one.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement