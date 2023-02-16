A Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #105 Micro-Review – A Friggin’ Van!

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #105

AUTHOR: Melissa Flores

ARTISTS: Simona Di Gianfelice, Raul Angulo (Colorist), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer). Cover by Taurin Clarke.

RELEASED: February 15, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Late in the issue, we see the Rangers stash Lord Zedd an his minions in a friggin’ van! A van! I’ve complained about the bizarre use of vans on the show, but I didn’t think we’d see them here in the comics!

On a similarly bizarre note, there’s a panel in here where Adam kicks a robot between the legs. Uh…what effect did he think that was going to have?

We’ve got another great cover from Taurin Clarke. There’s also a page in here where the Rangers summon their zords that Di Gianfelice and Angulo knock out of the park.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement