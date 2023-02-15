Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Three #2 Micro-Review – That Certain Look…

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batman: The Adventures Continue – Season Three #2

AUTHORS: Alan Burnett, Paul Dini

ARTISTS: Kevin Altieri, Monica Kubina (Colorist), Josh Reed (Letterer)

RELEASED: February 14, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Kevin Altieri’s art is reminiscent of the original Batman: The Animated Series, as opposed to the subsequent show, The New Batman Adventures. That’s not a bad thing, per se. But aren’t these Adventures Continue issues are supposed to look like the latter?

This issue is largely about Harley Quinn, and incorporates her bisexual nature into the story. I have to assume that’s been formally done in the BTAS universe before…right? It’s certainly been done in the main DC Universe.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement