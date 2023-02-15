A Batgirls #15 Micro-Review – An Essential Stephanie Brown Issue

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batgirls #15

AUTHORS: Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad

ARTISTS: Neil Googe, Rico Renzi (Colorist), Frank Cvetkovic (Letterer). Cover by Jorge Corona & Sarah Stern.

RELEASED: February 14, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This is one of the better issues you’ll ever read about Stephanie Brown and her father, the Cluemaster. If they ever make a collection of essential Stephanie stories, this one should be included. It’s that strong. My hat’s off to Cloonan and Conrad for delivering the goods, and to Googe and Renzi for delivering on the drama and heart.

The centerpiece of this series is, as it should be, the friendship between our main characters, Stephanie and Cassandra. That’s one of the notes this issue ends on, and it really sticks the landing.

