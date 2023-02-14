Astonishing Art: Raphael by Neil McGregor

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Hyper-real takes on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles aren’t usually my thing. I find that artists tend to lean a little too hard into making them look like realistic turtles, when there’s really nothing realistic about these characters. So why go there? Just my opinion.

This Raphael piece by Scottish artist Neil McGregor is an exception, though. He manages to find the right blend of ninja and turtle. It resembles what we remember from the comic book, while still retaining enough of the realistic turtle likeness. I like this enough that I’d actually be open to seeing McGregor do the other turtles as well.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Advertisement