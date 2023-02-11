The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #5 Micro-Review – Those Around the Clown

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #5

AUTHOR: Matthew Rosenberg

ARTISTS: Carmine Di Giandomenico, Francesco Francavilla, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Tom Napolitano (Letterer)

RELEASED: February 7, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

As was the case with James Tynion IV’s Joker series, with The Man Who Stopped Laughing I find myself more interested in the characters around the Joker than the clown himself. Most specifically, the Red Hood’s quest to finally end the Joker once and for all. To me, that’s much more interesting than this faux Joker story we’re in the middle of.

These Rosenberg/Francavilla backups continue to be bizarre and surreal. In this issue, the Demon Etrigan almost calls Joker the C-word, which I’ll admit is kind of hilarious…

