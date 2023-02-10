A Daredevil #8 Micro-Review – Ninja Clans and a Dragon

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Daredevil 8, cover, February 2023, Marco Checchetto, Matthew WilsonTITLE: Daredevil #8
AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky
ARTISTS: Marco Checchetto, Matthew Wilson & Erick Arciniega (Colorists), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)
RELEASED: February 8, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Visually, this issue is stunning. We get a big battle between our good and evil ninja clans, complete with a dragon for some reason. We’ve got beautifully rendered rain and a blood red sky for a big fight akin to something you’d see in 300 or The Lord of the Rings.

This series has me hyped for the inevitable confrontation between Daredevil and the Avengers. It’s coming, and I’ve got a strong sense it’s going to be awesome.

