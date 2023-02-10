A Daredevil #8 Micro-Review – Ninja Clans and a Dragon

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Daredevil #8

AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky

ARTISTS: Marco Checchetto, Matthew Wilson & Erick Arciniega (Colorists), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)

RELEASED: February 8, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Visually, this issue is stunning. We get a big battle between our good and evil ninja clans, complete with a dragon for some reason. We’ve got beautifully rendered rain and a blood red sky for a big fight akin to something you’d see in 300 or The Lord of the Rings.

This series has me hyped for the inevitable confrontation between Daredevil and the Avengers. It’s coming, and I’ve got a strong sense it’s going to be awesome.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.