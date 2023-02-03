A Star Wars: Sana Starros #1 Micro-Review – A Family Adventure

**This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars: Sana Starros #1

AUTHOR: Justina Ireland

ARTISTS: Pere Perez, Jay David Ramos (Colorist), Travis Lanham (Letterer). Cover by Ken Lashley & Juan Fernandez.

RELEASED: February 1, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This is a solid start. A good jumping on point for Sana’s adventures, especially because you don’t need to know a great deal about her exploits with Han Solo or Doctor Aphra to get settled in.

Justina Ireland knows this universe well, having penned several Star Wars novels. In this issue she starts a story with an unexpected center: Family. I can’t say I expected this series to be a family adventure, but Ireland succeeds in getting us invested. I’ll be back for more.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.