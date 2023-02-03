A Star Wars: Sana Starros #1 Micro-Review – A Family Adventure

Rob Siebert

Star Wars Sana Starros 1, cover, February 2023, Ken Lashley, Juan FernandezTITLE: Star Wars: Sana Starros #1
AUTHOR: Justina Ireland
ARTISTS: Pere Perez, Jay David Ramos (Colorist), Travis Lanham (Letterer). Cover by Ken Lashley & Juan Fernandez.
RELEASED: February 1, 2023

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This is a solid start. A good jumping on point for Sana’s adventures, especially because you don’t need to know a great deal about her exploits with Han Solo or Doctor Aphra to get settled in.

Justina Ireland knows this universe well, having penned several Star Wars novels. In this issue she starts a story with an unexpected center: Family. I can’t say I expected this series to be a family adventure, but Ireland succeeds in getting us invested. I’ll be back for more.

