A Scarlet Witch #2 Micro-Review – Equally Enthralled

TITLE: Scarlet Witch #2

AUTHORS: Steve Orlando, Stephanie Williams

ARTISTS: Sara Pichelli, Chris Allen, Elisabetta D’Amico (Inking Assistant), Matthew Wilson (Colorist), Dee Cunniffe (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer). Cover by Russell Dauterman.

RELEASED: February 1, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Last month I was enthralled by how Sara Pichelli rendered Wanda. This month I’m equally enthralled with her take on Viv Vision. She leans into the character’s machine side, making her look more mechanical than many other artists do.

Storm appears alongside Wanda in a back-up tale this month. Has she ever, historically, been portrayed as a character with magic abilities in addition to mutant ones? That’s what this issue states. But I’ve never heard of that. Fittingly Storm is also rendered beautifully by Chris Allen.

