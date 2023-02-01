The Flash: One-Minute War Special #1 – Miscellaneous Information Dumping Ground

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Flash: One-Minute War Special #1

AUTHOR: Jeremy Adams

ARTISTS: Various. Cover by Serg Acuna.

RELEASED: January 31, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a lot of good information in here, including the origin of our villains, which expands the scope of this One-Minute War story. At certain points it sort of comes off like a miscellaneous information dumping ground. In other words, this is where Jeremy Adams put a lot of the exposition he couldn’t fit into the ongoing narrative of the story for fear of slowing it down. Makes sense.

On the downside, none of the heroes we see on the cover actually appear in the issue. That kind of thing always annoys me.

