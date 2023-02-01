Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #3 Micro-Review – The Evolving Dynamic

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Once Upon a Time at the End of the World #3

AUTHOR: Jason Aaron

ARTISTS: Alexandre Tefenkgi, Nick Dragotta, Lee Loughridge (Colorist), Rico Renzi (Colorist), AndWorld Design (Letters). Cover by Mike Del Mundo.

RELEASED: January 25, 2023

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Between a full-frontal shot of old-man Maceo, and some well-placed F-bombs, this almost felt like an issue of Saga. Not necessarily in a bad way, though.

The most interesting thing about this book continues to be the evolving dynamic between Mezzy and Maceo. How they contrast, how they influence each other, etc. Thus far, the series has been at its strongest when it’s just the two of them. It’ll be interesting to see how that changes, or doesn’t change, as the story continues to expand.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.